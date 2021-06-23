No more flags on video calls, Welsh Parliament members told
Members of the Welsh Parliament have been asked to stop displaying flags when joining debates via video call.
Presiding Officer Elin Jones warned she was "tempted to fly the flag of the independent tropical republic of Ceredigion" if it continued.
Union flags had been displayed by Tory members Janet Finch-Saunders and Laura Anne Jones, who also had a Welsh flag.
The party said the intervention was "bizarre", claiming there was "nothing wrong" in showing Welsh or UK flags.
The intervention came after a question by Aberconwy Member of the Senedd (MS) Janet Finch-Saunders to Finance Minister Rebecca Evans on Wednesday.
Before moving onto the next item of plenary, Ms Jones said: "Can I just say that I've noticed a tendency for a proliferation of flags flying behind members on Zoom this week.
"It looks as if the R rate on flags is greater than one at the moment.
"Therefore, from next week, no more flags - otherwise I'll be tempted to fly the flag of the independent tropical republic of Ceredigion behind me here.
"So we move on to a flagless week next week, please."
A Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: "This is a bizarre intervention from the presiding officer.
"There should be nothing wrong with Members of the Senedd displaying Welsh or British flags in their office. Indeed, the Senedd has such flags on display.
"Rather than policing members' backdrops, it would be more helpful if the presiding officer expended energy ensuring government ministers addressed the Welsh Parliament first on issues such as lockdown restrictions, rather than the media and that they show respect to Senedd members by showing up on time."