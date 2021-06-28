Covid-safety measures in Welsh schools to be localised
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Covid-safety measures in schools are to be localised in Wales.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said new "frameworks" will be set up to allow measures like social distancing, face masks and testing to be dropped or reinstated, according to risk.
It does not mean the measures will be totally scrapped.
But Mr Miles said they will look to "gradually ease" them, with schools operating as "normally" as possible in the autumn.
It comes as coronavirus cases in Wales continue to rise, with significant differences between some parts of the country.
Latest three-day rolling number of cases across schools in north Wales is at an average of 26 new cases a day, which is higher than at the peak of the second Covid wave in the region in December.
It compares to just eight cases a day in Swansea Bay health board area, and less than one case a day across Powys.
The education minister suggested that schools will be able to make the decisions based on advice from local incident management teams.
Mr Miles told a Covid briefing that the framework will set out a "range of safety measures depending on the risk category", based on low, moderate, high and very high-risk.
The system will also apply to universities and colleges.
Schools will also be helped to minimise the numbers of children self-isolating, Mr Miles said.
Groups of children, called bubbles, have been told to isolate when cases have been identified in their schools. That can involve entire year groups having to stay home.
Jeremy Miles said he wanted to make sure schools were not treating the individual contacts of a positive Covid-19 case and entire school bubbles the same way, "because they are importantly very separate".
Mr Miles acknowledged that in parts of north Wales cases were "increasing "- but he said it was not "inevitable" that more coronavirus cases would impact schools in north Wales in the final three weeks of term.
"While we will not simply be back to normal by September, we will look to gradually ease the extraordinary measures we've had to put in place," he told the press conference.
"Our guiding principle has to be a move towards education being enabled to operate as 'normally' as possible in the autumn."
He added that the plans would reflect "the local conditions in any part of Wales", so that schools were "able to make those judgments based on their local risk profile as advised to them by their local incident management team".
Currently, face masks are required to be used in schools where social distancing cannot be maintained, with exceptions at mealtimes and when pupils are outside.
Twice-a-week testing has been available to schools since last February.
Schools were reopened fully after last Easter, after they were closed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the winter.