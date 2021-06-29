Euro 2020: Wales team's long travels unfair, says minister
Senedd members have said it is not fair that Wales travelled thousands of miles in the Euros while England have played all their matches so far at Wembley.
A minister said Uefa should make sure there is "equality" if the tournament adopts a similar format again.
There were Senedd congratulations for the Wales side, who got to the last 16.
But Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffydd said some nations had an "unfair advantage" which was "against the spirit of the competition".
Wales played Switzerland and Turkey in Baku and Italy in Rome before their final 16 match against Denmark in Amsterdam.
On Tuesday, England are taking on Germany at Wembley after winning Group D of the competition, after playing all their group games at the stadium.
Lesley Griffiths, the Trefnydd (leader of the house), said: "Certainly when you have a tournament that goes around 11 countries I don't see why any country, personally, should play in their home country.
"As you say it was very unfair that some countries - and ones playing tonight - went no miles and our country went, I think it was 5,500 miles
"If UEFA are going to take it out of more than one country there needs to be some equality that we didn't see this time."
Wales defender Chris Gunter criticised what he called the "joke set-up" of Euro 2020 after Wales' last-16 exit against Denmark.