Covid: Wales will need to learn to live with coronavirus, health minister says
Wales is going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus, the nation's health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan spoke as the UK government plans to announce steps to scrap Covid restrictions in England.
The Welsh government is yet to reveal its next steps, but Ms Morgan said they could be announced a week on Wednesday.
She said they were weighing up the risks of catching Covid with "other harms" caused by lockdown, on matters such as mental health and the economy.
Ms Morgan said the Welsh government was increasingly confident the current Covid wave will cause less serious illness than before due to mass vaccination.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wales - the health minister said it now stands at 95 cases per 100,000 people.
She added there had a been a small increase in the number of people in hospital in Wales with Covid in the last few days, numbering around 100.
"We believe vaccination has weakened the link between the virus and hospitalisation, even in the face of the new delta variant," she told a televised briefing.
On the possible easing of restrictions, Ms Morgan said the Welsh government would not move to a "political deadline that has been set out artificially" by the UK government for England.