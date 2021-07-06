Ministers accused of delaying action on pollution in Wales
- Published
The Welsh government has been accused of holding up action to tackle pollution by opposition parties.
There is cross-party support for a Clean Air Bill, but ministers say it will not happen in the next 12 months.
Laws to change farm subsidies and reform the funding of post-16 education will be published.
A crack down on disposable plastics, clean air laws and making coal tips safer were part of "longer term ambitions", a minister said.
Constitution Minister Mick Antoniw said addressing building safety, "to ensure another Grenfell never happens" also fell into that category.
He told the Welsh Parliament: "I do not want to set specific timetables at this point".
"We never know what might come along and require us to shape our plans," he added.
He said the government wanted a "stronger, greener and fairer Wales" when he set out the first legislative programme since Labour won May's Senedd election.
Under the plans, 20 miles per hour will become the default speed limit in residential areas.
Tenants have been promised more rights, including protection from revenge evictions.
A three-month consultation for the Clean Air Bill ended in April and included proposals to ban burning traditional house coal entirely and restrict the sale of wet wood for home fires to tackle air pollution.
Local authorities would be given more powers to tackle vehicles stopped with idling engines, including outside schools and healthcare settings, and the penalties they can hand out would be increased.
Measures to tackle air pollution were outlined for England early last year, but there was no time to pass the Welsh legislation until after May's Senedd election.
In the Senedd on Tuesday, Welsh Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies complained that the Clean Air Bill was delayed.
He said that despite cross-party support for reducing pollution, the legislative statement "doesn't give us any confidence when we might be able to see that bill".
Plaid Cymru Senedd member Rhys ab Owen said: "Why don't you get on with it? The Tories are more progressive than Welsh government on this point. We need action."
Mr Antoniw said: "It is an absolute commitment of this government to introduce a Clean Air Bill.
"There is an issue of prioritisation in respect of the work that takes place this first year."
Poor air quality is thought to contribute to as many as 1,400 deaths a year according to Public Health Wales, with campaigners having described levels in parts of the country as a "disgrace".