Covid: Wales considering if vaccinated people will be exempt from amber list quarantine
The Welsh government says it is considering whether it will follow Westminster in allowing fully vaccinated adults in England to return from amber list countries without needing to isolate.
In recent months the Welsh and UK governments' international travel policies have been similar.
But it is not clear if Welsh ministers will follow the new plan.
An announcement would be made "in due course", a spokesman said.
Currently, anyone returning from amber or red list countries must isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccine status.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons that the new rules for people in England would also apply to children under-18 and individuals taking part in approved clinical trials in the UK.
"In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same," he said.
However he told MPs that because health issues were devolved "decision-making and implementation may differ across UK administrations".
The Welsh government has been in charge of quarantine policy in Wales, which differed from the UK government's in England for a period last year, but more recently has been broadly the same.
However Wales does not allow people to end their period of quarantine early with a negative test.
There is also a different process to obtain a vaccination certificate, using a website instead of an app.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We are considering these proposals and all restrictions remain under constant review.
"Decisions about quarantine for people returning from amber-list countries to Wales will be made in Wales and we will make an announcement in due course."