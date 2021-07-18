Independence: Respect all members' views, interim YesCymru chair says
By Cemlyn Davies
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
YesCymru's interim chair has urged members to be "respectful to everyone's views", following arguments between some supporters on social media.
The pro-independence movement has seen its membership increase by about 15,000 over the past 18 months.
Sarah Rees acknowledged the organisation now required structural changes.
She also discouraged people from placing YesCymru stickers on street signs and lampposts.
Ms Rees was appointed interim chair after Siôn Jobbins stepped down last week for health reasons.
Mr Jobbins, one of YesCymru's founders, had been in the post since 2018 and oversaw the movement's rapid growth during the pandemic.
In a message to members announcing his resignation, Mr Jobbins said the need for structural changes within the organisation had "become apparent".
"We know we need to make changes," Ms Rees told the BBC Politics Wales programme.
"We know that we're too reliant on volunteers and that is where we have to change.
"So what we're doing is talking to all of our membership to get them on board and lead the way in how we take that membership forward, and how we make the changes that we need to do to reflect the size of the organisation that we are now," she said.
In recent weeks some members have engaged in bitter online arguments about YesCymru's leadership and direction.
Last month, the organisation published an anti-harassment statement saying it was "aware of the targeted harassment of YesCymru central committee members and YesCymru staff".
"I think it's important to remember that social media things like Twitter, in particular, is a small bubble, and a very small number of people," said Ms Rees, adding that the vast majority of YesCymru's 18,000 members were "excited, happy, confident members who want to get out there".
"One of the things of being a broad church and a wide spectrum of people across politics is about making sure that you're respectful.
"And I think that it's important for me in the position that I'm in now as the interim chair to remind everybody that we have to be respectful to everyone's views, and respectful to everyone as human beings."
Earlier this month, Wales Office minister David TC Davies said he was "sick of seeing YesCymru stickers illegally placed all over signs and buildings in Wales".
Responding to the remark, Ms Rees said: "We have not condoned those stickers.
"My sticker, for example, is on my laptop. I have friends who put stickers on their cars.
"There are amazing ways to show your support for YesCymru by putting your stickers in appropriate places."
A meeting of YesCymru's national committee will take place at the end of this month.
Politics Wales is on BBC One Wales at 10:00 BST on Sunday, 18 July and on the BBC iPlayer