NHS workers in Wales to get 3% pay rise
- Published
All NHS staff in Wales will be offered a 3% pay rise by the Welsh government.
The increase will be backdated to April 2021, and follows a recommendation by NHS pay bodies.
Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it "recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff".
But the decision - which will apply to nurses, doctors, dentists and other workers - has been criticised as too low by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union.
It follows a similar announcement in England of a 3% pay rise for nurses and other NHS workers.
The decision in Wales comes after recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body and the Doctor and Dentist Review body.
These apply to employed nurses, cleaners and porters, consultants, doctors in training, salaried GPs and dentists, among others.
Ms Morgan thanked staff for their "extraordinary efforts over the course of this pandemic".
"Many staff have worked extremely long hours under enormous pressure," she said.
"This pay rise recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff and the enormous contribution they have made. It is also a recognition of how valued they are by Welsh communities."
She said it means that the lowest paid staff would also receive more the living wage recommendation of £9.50 an hour.
'Bitterly disappointed'
RCN Wales' Nicky Hughes said members would be "bitterly disappointed" by a 3% pay rise, and added "many are thinking about leaving the profession".
It follows a row earlier in the year where the UK government suggested it would only support a 1% pay rise for NHS workers in England.
Welsh Labour had criticised the proposed cap during the recent Senedd election campaign.
But it did not state what they would offer instead, with ministers saying they would wait for the pay bodies' recommendations.
The Welsh NHS' funding comes mostly from the UK government, and Welsh officials said the Treasury had not said whether any additional cash would be provided for the pay deal.
It is in addition to an earlier one-off payment of £735 last March.