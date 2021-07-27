Covid in Wales: Shielding will not be used again, top doctor says
People who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus will not be asked to shield again by Wales' top doctor.
Welsh ministers have asked 130,000 people in Wales to isolate at home during previous lockdowns.
But based on current evidence, Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton does not expect to have to do that in future.
However there are exceptions and some patients may be asked by their own doctors to shield.
It comes ahead of a planned axing of most Covid rules in August, although face masks will still be a legal requirement in many indoor places.
Wales is in a third wave of the pandemic, although case numbers have fallen in recent days.
The number of people needing hospital treatment remains much lower than the figures seen during the second wave last winter.
In a letter being mailed to people on the shielding list, Dr Atherton said: "Whilst we have seen an increase in the numbers of cases in Wales, this has not resulted in the same rise in people becoming very sick and needing to go to hospital or dying as we saw in the first and second wave.
"This is largely due to the success of the vaccination programme.
"As the risk of becoming very sick is lower I am continuing to advise everyone on the shielding patient list that it is not necessary to follow shielding measures at this time and I do not expect to need to advise 'shielding' again in the future."
However, Dr Atherton acknowledged that some have been advised against having a vaccine, or have conditions which have led their doctors to tell them to continue to shield.
"If you have received personal advice which is different from this letter you should follow the advice of your own doctor, including on precautions you should take," he added.
The letter includes advice to clinically vulnerable people on reducing their risk, including meeting others outside and ensuring enclosed areas are ventilated.
It added that the list may be changed in future, with the inclusion of children currently being reviewed.
Dr Atherton said "very few children have become seriously ill or died as a result of a coronavirus infection".
The last round of shielding ended on 1 April.
From 7 August the Welsh government is expected to end rules on social distancing in indoor premises like shops and pubs.
All rules on the number of people that can meet indoors will be scrapped.
Firms will still be expected to take measures to reduce the risk of Covid, though.
Face masks will be a requirement within shops, in health and social care settings, and on public transport, but will not be required in pubs and restaurants.