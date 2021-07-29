Covid in Wales: Self-isolation rules to ease for double jabbed
- Published
Fully vaccinated adults in Wales who are close contacts of a positive Covid case will not have to self-isolate from 7 August.
The change will affect more than two million people who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine.
Under-18s will also be exempt if they are found to be a close contact of a positive case.
The Welsh government said the decision would "ease pressure on vital services" after a recent rise in cases.
The rules will come into effect the same day ministers plan to scrap most Covid rules in Wales.
The move was welcomed by opposition parties, although Plaid Cymru urged the Welsh government to monitor the impact of the policy "extremely carefully".
Cases in Wales fell for the eighth day in a row on Thursday, although it is much higher than the low levels seen last May.
People who test positive for Covid will still need to isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.
And all contacts of people who test positive will continue to be advised by Test, Trace and Protect to take PCR tests on day two and day eight.
The move to ease self-isolation rules in Wales will be implemented just over a week before similar changes planned for England.
The changes will apply to those who have had a second jab at least 14 days before they are identified as a close contact.
On 7 August, the Welsh government also plans to end rules on numbers that can meet indoors, end social distancing laws and allow nightclubs to open.
The decision is yet to be confirmed, however, and face masks will still be required in shops, health and social care settings and on public transport.
Self-isolation triggered by rising cases has been blamed for staff shortages across the UK, although Wales has not put in place the exemptions seen across the border.
Instead of being asked to stay home, fully vaccinated people will be given advice and guidance on how to protect themselves by contact tracers.
Members of the public will be "strongly advised" not to visit hospitals and care homes for ten days.
Welsh ministers also promised "extra safeguards" such as daily lateral flow tests for those working with vulnerable people, including health and social care staff.
'Protection against Covid'
First Minister Mark Drakeford said self-isolation was a "powerful measure" to "stop the spread of the virus".
"But we know a full course of the vaccine offers people protection against the virus and they are far less likely to contract it when they are identified as close contacts," he added.
"This means they no longer need to self-isolate for 10 days."
People told to self-isolate by a contact tracer must do so by law.
It is different to receiving a self-isolation request from the NHS Covid app, which is not legally enforceable.
Contact tracers in Wales reached 15,718 close contacts in the week ending 17 July, up from 13,992 the week before.
Through the app, 11,211 people in Wales were asked to self-isolate in the week ending 21 July, down slightly from 11,429 the week before.
The decrease in Wales' Covid case rate is reflected in the drop in infections in younger people over the past week.
The latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures show 18 local authority areas are seeing a drop in case rates among the under-25s.
Despite the rise in cases over the past couple of months, far fewer people have needed hospital treatment than during the second wave.
Currently 64.3% of the population has had a second jab in Wales - 2,036,670 people - the second-highest full vaccination rate in the world after the UAE.
But a quarter of people under 40 years old - 226,160 people - have not even had a first dose.
The Welsh government said the Test, Trace and Protect service will use the Welsh Immunisation Service to identify adults who are fully-vaccinated.
What has the political reaction been?
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth welcomed the announcement but urged ministers "to monitor the impact of this policy extremely carefully".
"If cases begin to rise yet again, they must be prepared to act quickly and appropriately," he said.
The Welsh Conservatives' health spokesman Russell George said his party had been "calling for changes to the obsolete isolation rules for those fully vaccinated for some time, and I'm pleased Labour ministers have finally heeded those calls".
He added: "The Covid case rate in Wales - like elsewhere in the UK - has fallen for eight days in a row and we need to trust the vaccine programme and get our economy on the road to recovery."