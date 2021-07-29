BBC News

Bangor: Fire at BT building leaves people without internet and phone

image captionFirefighters were called to a blaze on Garth Road in Bangor this evening

People have been left without broadband and phone services in parts of north Wales following a fire.

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the British Telecom building on Garth Road in Bangor, Gwynedd, at 17:40 BST.

BT said nobody was hurt and the "vast majority" of broadband services were not affected, but added some landlines in parts of north Wales were down.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances.

There were reports of people losing internet and phone services in Gwynedd and Anglesey.

People who were without a landline and needed to contact the emergency services should use their mobile phone, North Wales Police said.

image captionFour fire appliances were sent to attend the blaze in Bangor

