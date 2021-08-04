Covid: Self-isolation payment raised to £750 in Wales
Grants for people in Wales on low pay who are told to self-isolate will rise from £500 to £750 from this weekend.
The cash is to support those who cannot work from home, as well as parents and carers with children who have tested positive and are self-isolating.
The increase will take effect from 7 August, Welsh ministers said.
On the same day, fully vaccinated adults will no longer be required to self-isolate after close contact with a positive Covid case.
People will be told to isolate by the NHS Wales Test Trace Protect (TTP) service if they have tested positive, have symptoms of coronavirus or are a close contact of someone testing positive and have not been fully vaccinated.
The self-isolation payment scheme has been extended until March 2022 and is administered by local authorities.
Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans said more than 14,518 support payments had been made since last November.
"These payments are vital and the increase to £750 will provide further reassurance to anyone who has been told to isolate by TTP but may experience financial hardship as a result of having to stay at home," she said.
"Further advice has been given to local authorities on how they can provide practical help and support to applicants as they apply for the payment."
The increase in the payment will be reviewed in three months.
How does the scheme work?
People can apply for the support payment online, providing evidence they meet the eligibility criteria.
The payment is available for people who are unable to work from home and are receiving benefits, including universal credit and housing benefit.
The grant is also available on a discretionary basis for those not receiving benefits but who will suffer financial hardship by self-isolating.