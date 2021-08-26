Covid in Wales: No significant changes to rules in latest review
- Published
There will be no significant changes to the Covid rules in Wales in the latest review of the regulations, the first minister has confirmed.
Mark Drakeford has urged people to protect themselves and others and get vaccinated to stop the virus spreading.
The Tories said they had expected no changes this time. Plaid Cymru wanted confirmation plans were ready for third vaccination doses if they were needed.
The next review will take place on 16 September, and between now and then the Welsh government will continue to consider the case for requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to enter certain higher risk settings.
Three weeks ago restrictions in Wales were relaxed as the nation's Covid alert level dropped to zero, with formal social distancing rules brought to an end.
Face masks are still needed in most public places, including buses, shops and hospitals but all restrictions on meeting others were also removed on 7 August and all businesses allowed to open.
However firms must take reasonable steps to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
The Wales case rate has now risen to 334.1 cases per 100,000.
Cases are higher than at this point in the second wave, but the impact on deaths and numbers admitted to hospital is far lower.
"The number of cases is increasing and the public health position is worse than it was three weeks ago, when we moved into alert level zero," Mr Drakeford said.
"It's vital we all keep taking precautions to ensure the progress we have won is not lost.
"Getting vaccinated remains one of the very best defences we have.
"If you haven't already, then please take up the offer and join more than 2.1 million people in Wales who've had a full course to protect themselves and to protect others."
The first minister called on everyone to take "everyday steps", where possible, to keep each other safe, including meeting others outdoors instead of indoors, or keeping a distance from others when out.
"If you are with people indoors then opening a window to let fresh air into the room will mean the virus is less likely to spread," he said. "We are still asking people to work from home wherever possible."
The Welsh government said it was making some small changes to the regulations "to help simplify and clarify existing rules".
They include no longer requiring people attending wedding and civil partnership ceremonies to wear face coverings from 28 August, as is already the case for wedding receptions.
The regulations will be reviewed again on 16 September.
What do opposition parties say?
A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said they had expected no changes "given the current public health situation", adding: "We have made great strides in the fight against coronavirus thanks to Britain's fantastic vaccination programme, which has severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalisation."
"The priority for all governments, of all colours, should be our recovery - in the economy, society, and public services - and maintaining the great progress we've made over the past few months," the spokesperson added.
Sian Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru's deputy leader in the Senedd, called on Labour Welsh ministers to be "upfront about what the data is telling them - specifically on how the vaccination programme has impacted on the number of people requiring hospital treatment from Covid".
"People are also keen to find out whether the government has made plans for a third vaccine dose - with talk that immunity may decrease over time, it's important that government can reassure us that it has a plan should a third dose be required."