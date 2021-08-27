Covid: Mark Drakeford says Wales-specific inquiry not ruled out
- Published
Wales has not ruled out its own inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic if a UK-wide probe is "inadequate", the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford has come under mounting pressure from bereaved families, doctors and opposition parties to launch a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.
Mr Drakeford had previously insisted a UK-wide inquiry was more appropriate.
However, on Friday, he said the Welsh government could reconsider if a UK-wide inquiry proved "inadequate".
Mr Drakeford had faced renewed calls after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for Scotland to hold its own investigation.
Both the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have been calling for a Welsh inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.
In a letter seen by BBC Wales, Mr Drakeford indicated the Welsh government could reconsider holding a Welsh Covid-19 inquiry.
He had previously said he does not want "rival inquiries".
It comes in a reply to the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, who wrote to Mr Drakeford urging him to "waste no more time" in starting an inquiry in Wales.
Mr Drakeford said: "I look forward to discussing the terms of reference of the UK-wide inquiry with your counterparts in the UK government so that I have the assurances I am seeking for a comprehensive inquiry."If the detailed terms of the UK government approach are found to be inadequate then we, of course, reserve the right to reconsider."
Mr Davies accused the first minister of not wanting accountability for the decisions made during the pandemic, by not committing to Wales-only investigation, and said the letter was "insulting" to families who had lost loved ones."Most shameless of all is at the end of the letter when Mr Drakeford suggests he might change his mind if the UK remit is not to his liking, despite indicating to the Senedd he's content with the proposals put down," he said.
"It's an embarrassment and an insult to grieving families who have lost loved ones in Wales during this crisis."
The Welsh government said it was considering the Scottish government's plans alongside its "continued engagement with the UK government on the detail of the four-nation inquiry"."We are seeking commitment that the four-nation inquiry will deal comprehensively with the actions of the Welsh government and the experiences of the people of Wales," it said.