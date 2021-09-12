YesCymru: Welsh independence group must act, a founder says
- Published
One of the founders of a Welsh independence movement says it must act to ensure "Wales is not lagging behind" if Scotland breaks away from the UK.
Siôn Jobbins stood down as YesCymru chairman in July, over the "strain of the role".
Speaking to Radio Cymru, he said it was also time for those leading YesCymru to "put their egos to either side".
"We must work together and ensure that independence for Wales is top priority," he told Bethan Rhys Roberts.
Mr Jobbins' comments came after the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week she would try to secure a referendum on independence in Scotland before the end of 2023.
"We in Wales need to have things in order by then," Mr Jobbins said.
"The starting gun has fired. Whatever our opinion about independence, I don't think a lot of people want to be in a United Kingdom that has no Scotland, and I think Northern Ireland won't stand around too long either.
"Hiding behind a sofa hoping that Westminster will give us cookies is naïve."
The YesCymru group was officially launched in 2016 and has seen a rapid rise in membership, and said it now boasts 18,000 paid-up members.
Before the pandemic, rallies organised by the group attracted thousands of people in Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil and Caernarfon.
However, in recent months, some members have engaged in bitter online arguments about YesCymru's leadership and direction.
It led to the organisation publishing an anti-harassment statement in July stating it was "aware of the targeted harassment of YesCymru central committee members and YesCymru staff".
The entire leadership committee of YesCymru then resigned in mid-August, citing harassment "beyond social media posts" that had "taken an incredible toll on mental wellbeing and can no longer be tolerated".
It has now called an extraordinary meeting to elect a new leadership team.
The former chairman Mr Jobbins told Radio Cymru he believed the sudden growth of the organisation was primarily responsible for the difficulties.
"The organisation grew very quickly but had no structures to deal with that growth - they are now in place and we need to strengthen our systems," he said.
"There is a need to look at staffing and ensure that day-to-day work is done by people who are paid. The Central Committee cannot discuss all decisions on Twitter, or nothing will be decided."
Mr Jobbins said he would not be putting himself forward to chair the movement again, but would be "back to fight" for independence.
"A fight is going to come and people will have to roll up their sleeves," he added.
"YesCymru's message is more important now than ever."