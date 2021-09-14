Covid Wales: Go-ahead for boosters and jabs for 12-15 year olds
Jabs for 12-15 year olds and boosters for the over-50s have been given the go-ahead in Wales.
Third doses will be offered for everyone over the age of 50, all frontline health and social care staff and all those with underlying health conditions.
Both programmes will start next week, with boosters given to care residents and staff, and NHS staff, first.
Young teenagers will be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The decision follows recommendations from senior UK medical advisers that it will help reduce disruption in schools.
It will be up to children and parents whether they decide to take up the vaccines.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the NHS is ready to deliver boosters and will start next week for people living and working in care homes, and frontline health and social care staff.
It will then be offered to everyone over 50, she told a press conference.
Ms Morgan said jabs for 12-15 year olds will be carried out in mass vaccination centres and "some" schools.
It would be up to health boards to work with local authorities "to determine how that will happen", she said.
Separately she expressed concerns over pregnant women not coming forward for Covid vaccinations, urging them to speak to their midwife for advice.
Wales' vaccination programme is in line with the other three UK nations - vaccines for 12-15 year olds have been confirmed across the border in England.
Government vaccine advisers made their recommendations on booster jabs on Tuesday morning.
The Pfizer jab is recommended, regardless of which vaccine people had previously, and it should be given at least six months after the second dose.
In her press conference Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it was "rather frustrating" how long it took for the booster advice to be given.
She said the Welsh government had been ready to go "for a number of weeks", and said the advice for young teenagers had taken "longer than we had hoped".