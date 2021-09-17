Covid vaccine and test passes to be introduced in Wales
- Published
People in Wales will need to show a pass proving they have been fully vaccinated or had a negative Covid test to attend clubs and large-scale events.
The new rules begin on 11 October.
Customers will be able to use an NHS Covid Pass to show they have been vaccinated, or had a negative lateral flow test in the past 48 hours.
The pass will be needed for clubs, indoor no-seating events with more than 500 people and outdoor no-seating events with more than 4,000 people.
It will also be required for any event with more than 10,000 people.
First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement as part of the latest review of coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from a nightclub trade body that the move may damage the nightclub industry.
"The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again," he said.
"That's why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later."
The Welsh government rejected the idea of a vaccine-only passport for large-scale events as it would discriminate against those who cannot get a vaccine, Mr Drakeford said in a news conference.
The first minister said only allowing the double-jabbed into nightclubs or sports matches raised "a series of ethical, legal and technical questions".
Scotland is introducing vaccine passports on 1 October, but the Welsh government will use what is calls vaccine passes instead, which allow people to use a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.
Under the UK government's winter plan, vaccine certification will be required for nightclubs and other large events in England if data suggests action is needed to "prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS".
The cabinet met four times this week to discuss the introduction of a Covid pass with the final decision only taken on Thursday afternoon, the first minister said.
He said the new passes were not being introduced until 11 October to allow the relevant sectors time to prepare.
"I myself am acutely aware, and the cabinet is always acutely aware, of the civil liberties implications of everything we do," he said.
"Nobody wants to interfere with people's liberties, other than to the extent necessary to prevent other restrictions on people's lives."
Those suffering from Covid-19 also had rights, he said, adding "part of their freedom is to live in a society where we take those reasonable measures to keep one another safe".
He said the Covid pass was already freely available and venues could already read it with existing technology - with festivals such as Green Man already using the system.
"These measures are examples of what Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] calls low cost interventions, which may be enough to prevent the need for tougher restrictions later on."
The Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in the Senedd expressed concerns about bringing in a Covid passport scheme, and before the first minister's announcement urged Mr Drakeford not to implement one.
One of the fears some companies have raised in Scotland is around the definition of a nightclub and ministers there are still working on it.
'Build up our defences'
At Friday's news conference, Mr Drakeford also said people should keep working from home where possible.
Although the guidance has no legal force, the Welsh government said it wanted to "reinforce the importance" of working from home.
Many large employers are already using "hybrid" models, with staff splitting time between home and the office.
Mr Drakeford said: "If you don't need to be in the office, for example, please work from home whenever you can.
"In England, working from home is part of their Plan B - here in Wales is part of our Plan A and in line with that advice from Sage that we should build up our defences in the autumn and winter early."