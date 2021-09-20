Covid: Welsh Labour conference off ahead of expected autumn peak
- Published
Welsh Labour has called off its party conference for 2021.
The party cancelled the event ahead of an expected peak in cases and pressure on the NHS in the autumn.
It had been moved from February to 5 to 7 November, and was expecting about 1,000 visitors.
Meanwhile Wales' most senior medical advisor Dr Frank Atherton says he is hopeful the country can avoid another lockdown, but did not rule it out.
The party, led by First Minister Mark Drakeford has not held a Welsh conference since 2019 - with last year's event called off at the start of the pandemic.
Other large events planned in Wales around the same time include the Autumn Rugby Internationals - with Wales v South Africa scheduled at the Principality stadium the same weekend.
The cancellation comes after Mr Drakeford announced a new Covid pass system for nightclubs and large events last Friday.
Anyone aged over 18 will be required show the pass to prove they are either fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours.
In a statement, a spokesman said Labour's ruling Welsh Executive Committee agreed to cancel the conference, which was planned for Llandudno.
"The virus has not gone away, and all indications are that we should expect a peak in cases and subsequent pressure on health and social care services in the autumn," the party spokesman said.
Apologising for any inconvenience, he added: "It has not been an easy decision, but we think it is the right one at this time."
The event would have been the first time the party had met since its election victory in May. Welsh Labour's 2022 conference is still planned for 11 to 13 March.
Latest short-to-medium term projections suggest cases may continue in Wales to rise for some time.
A paper dated 8 September from the Technical Advisory Group, a committee that advises the Welsh government on Covid, said it is likely to be drive by the return to work and education.
Separately on Monday morning Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for the Welsh government, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "From a medical point of view lockdowns have some benefit in terms of reducing transmission but they also bring harms.
"My hope would be is if we are sensible in Wales... if we remember the pandemic has not gone away and maintain distance, reduce the amount of contact they have, then I'm hopeful that we can avoid further lockdowns, but you should never say never and we just have to see where the next wave goes".
He told the programme that at current levels of transmission in the community "anybody who leaves their house if they are not vaccinated and protected is really quite vulnerable to catching the infection and coming to harm".