Covid: Welsh ambulance service asks for military help again
- Published
The Welsh Ambulance Service says it is seeking support from the military again as it faces increasing pressure from Covid cases.
It follows similar moves in Scotland and parts of England.
The service's chief executive says the request will give them a "head-start" ahead of a predicted "tough winter".
Wales' NHS is under growing strain, with intensive care said to be struggling with rising admissions.
Earlier in September a rugby player faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance to take him to hospital after a serious injury.
It comes after the Welsh Conservatives urged the Welsh government to take up an offer from Welsh Secretary Simon Hart of military support.
The army last helped drive ambulances during the winter wave of Covid - it has also assisted with the vaccine rollout, the distribution of PPE and the construction of a temporary hospital in Cardiff.
First reported in the National, Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "Covid-19 has presented a challenge like no other, but the last couple of months in particular have meant significant and sustained pressures on our ambulance service.
"The Trust is starting to return to some of the arrangements we had in place at the height of the pandemic to better manage the increase in Covid-19 related activity that we're feeling the impact of once again.
"As part of this, we're looking to secure support from other agencies as we have done in the past, including the military, and work has been under way for several weeks to facilitate this, including support with logistical planning in the past week from military colleagues themselves.
"This will enable us to get a head start on what we foresee will be a tough winter, especially when you couple Covid-19 demand with seasonal flu and our usual winter pressures, which staff and volunteers across Wales are already starting to feel the pinch of in September."
The Welsh government said the trust was developing an "option" for military support.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The ambulance service is facing increased pressure caused by the pandemic and as we enter what will be a difficult winter period."