Wales' Covid passes to be voted on by Senedd
- Published
Mandatory Covid passes will be debated and voted on by the Senedd, Mark Drakeford has said.
Its comes after opposition parties demanded the Senedd scrutinise the scheme before it comes into force.
Ministers want the passes - which can be used to show vaccine status or a negative lateral flow test - used for nightclubs and other large events by 11 October.
The vote on whether to pass the new law now will be held on 5 October.
The minority Labour Welsh government will likely need help from Plaid Cymru - through either abstaining or supporting the regulations - to ensure their passage.
Both the Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrat Senedd member Jane Dodds have been opposed to the plan.
It is not currently clear how Plaid will vote.
The party has said there are questions about the "practicalities" involved with making the passes mandatory for some settings, given they can indicate a self-taken lateral flow test.
But it also said it made "sense to look at all options where evidence suggests that requiring proof of COVID status can help limit transmission".
Both Plaid and the Tories called for a vote in the Senedd last week.
In a statement First Minister Mark Drakeford said it will be "debated by members of the Senedd on 5 October".
He said: "The Covid pass has been used in Wales for some events over the summer and some premises already require the pass to be shown as a condition of entry.
"We do not introduce such measures lightly, we want to support venues to stay open and enable events to continue taking place through a potentially difficult autumn and winter."
It is unusual for Welsh ministers to table votes in the Senedd on new Covid regulations - such as on lockdowns - before they come into force.
During the pandemic ministers have used emergency powers to pass regulations into law themselves, with votes in the Senedd held later.