Covid: Plaid Cymru conference in October called off
A second Welsh political party has abandoned plans for activists to meet in person this autumn.
Plaid Cymru says it will not hold its conference in Aberystwyth on 15-16 October as planned.
Party chairman Alun Ffred Jones said current projections suggest pressures on hospitals will peak around that date.
It follows Welsh Labour's decision to scrap its conference in November amid similar Covid concerns.
Following that move First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote to Senedd opposition leaders, including Plaid's Adam Price, detailing Covid modelling from Swansea University.
He said "in most scenarios the peak of community cases arrives in late September into early October, with the peak pandemic pressure on hospital services some three weeks later".
The Welsh Labour leader said the decision to scrap his party's event in Llandudno was "closely influenced by the modelling forecasts".
Plaid Cymru's national executive committee agreed to postpone the Aberystwyth conference on Tuesday.
Alun Ffred Jones said: "Following careful consideration, the NEC agreed with the recommendation and regrettably conference will not be taking place as planned in Aberystwyth on October 15-16th.
"I know members will share our disappointment that we will not be meeting in person to discuss ideas and build towards the local elections next year. As a party we will always put the safety of our members, stakeholders, and communities first.
"The number of Covid cases remains high and current projections are that pressures on our hospitals will peak around the date of conference."
However the party said it will "discuss options for hosting a virtual annual conference in the near future".
It is understood this would be at least before the end of 2021.
Neither Plaid or Welsh Labour have held conferences in person since 2019.
On Tuesday Mr Price asked the first minister if he would be writing to other organisations holding major events with advice similar to that of the political parties.
"I think it is for individuals and organisations then to weigh up the position for themselves," Mr Drakeford replied.
That, he said, would be influenced by timing, whether it is large scale, indoors or outdoors, and whether other mitigations like ventilation can be used.
"We will make and are making all that advice that we see available to others, and then I think there will be decisions that others will make, but, as I say, in the specific contexts that they themselves are facing," he said.