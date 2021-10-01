Aneurin Bevan health boss Judith Paget to become Welsh NHS interim chief executive
- Published
The boss of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is to head up the Welsh NHS for 18 months.
Judith Paget will take over as interim chief executive from Andrew Goodall on 1 November.
It follows his promotion to permanent secretary of the Welsh government, the most senior civil servant in Wales.
Ms Paget has served as chief executive of the health board, which serves the former Gwent area together with Caerphilly and south Powys, since 2014.
Dr Goodall said Ms Padget "brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and insight that will help her advise Welsh government ministers and provide leadership as we continue to navigate the pandemic and reset and recover the system for the future".
Ms Paget said: "I continue to be impressed and proud of the staff across the NHS and social care and look forward to working with them over the coming months."
The Welsh government said officials would begin a "substantive appointment process" for the next chief executive during the 18-month period.
The outgoing permanent secretary Dame Shan Morgan is due to leave her post in 2022.
She had not taken up an option to stay on with the Welsh government.