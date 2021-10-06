Knife-edge Covid pass vote will not be re-run
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Plans for compulsory Covid passes in nightclubs and big events in Wales will not be put to the Senedd again.
Ministers won a vote on Tuesday night, allowing the passes to come into force from next Monday.
But that only happened because one Conservative Member of the Senedd (MS), Gareth Davies, did not take part. The party has not explained where he was.
Eluned Morgan, Health Minister, said re-running votes is not "how democratic processes work".
The Night Time Industries Association called for the vote to be held again, but none of the Senedd's party groups have done so.
Under the new law evidence of full vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours will be required when visiting nightclubs or large events.
The Welsh Conservatives have blamed "technical difficulties" for why Gareth Davies, Vale of Clwyd MS, could not take part.
But the party group in the Senedd has not responded to questions asking if he was at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester at the time of the vote.
The Senedd, because of the Covid pandemic, is sitting in a hybrid session where MSs can attend in person or take part via Zoom.
At the time of the vote on Tuesday evening party chief whip Darren Millar could be heard telling Presiding Officer Elin Jones that one of his members could not get onto the Zoom call.
In a statement last night she said she gave the member "every opportunity" to be present.
"It is a member's responsibility to give themselves sufficient time to secure their Zoom connection in time for voting, just as it is for any member travelling to the Senedd to vote."
With the whole opposition against the plans, and Labour controlling only half of the Senedd's 60 seats, if Mr Davies had taken part the vote would have been a tie.
The law would have failed to pass as a result.
Following the vote the Welsh Conservatives called for the end of the hybrid arrangements.
But Eluned Morgan told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers that that is "not how democratic processes work".
"You don't keep on having a vote until you get the answer that you want," she said.
"Actually this is a system that's been in place for about four months already. People have been using it throughout the summer.
"What we know is that the people of Wales want to be protected."
"We had a huge mandate as a result of the election because of our cautious approach."
Conservative Monmouth MS Peter Fox told the programme that a re-run "would be a difficult thing to do".
"Democracy has a set of processes, and you have to follow them and, you know, sometimes you don't like the outcome of the decision or the circumstances in which you've created a decision.
"But democracy is what it is and if you start eroding that where are you ending up?"
He added that he was not "100% sure" about the circumstances behind Mr Davies not voting but "we'll find out in the next 24 hours".
There was frustration in the party outside of the Senedd group of Tories.
Tory councillor David Fouweather, of Newport, tweeted that the Conservative group should have got their whip "sorted", adding: "Letting Wales down. Abolish the assembly."
Mr Davies has not responded to a request for comment.
On Wednesday he tweeted "sad but true" in response to a campaigner complaining that the Welsh government were exploiting a technical glitch.
Plaid Cymru's health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth also rejected a re-vote.
Why no re-vote?
Analysis by BBC Wales political reporter Adrian Browne
Parliaments, and governments, are generally reluctant to re-run votes because doing so can open a huge can of worms.
Do so on this occasion and it's not hard to imagine politicians routinely queueing up for a re-vote on this or that issue, conjuring up ingenious, or not so ingenious, arguments as to why.
The Senedd authorities insist there was no failure on their part to allow every Senedd member a fair chance to vote on Covid passes, and therefore there is no case for a re-match.
This was down to a particular Conservative member, Gareth Davies, not doing what he needed to do to vote, they say.
Mistakes when voting do happen from time to time, by the way, but tend to go unnoticed by the world at large because there are usually no significant consequences.
However, fifteen years ago the Labour Welsh health minister of the day, Brian Gibbons, caused great amusement by pressing the wrong button and, with help from a party colleague who failed to vote with Labour, accidentally backed an an inquiry into the state of the Welsh Ambulance Service.
That vote stood and all the indications are that this one will too.