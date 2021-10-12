Sorry for early Covid mistakes, says Wales health minister
- Published
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan has apologised for the mistakes made by Welsh government in its initial handling of the pandemic.
She was responding to a report by MPs which said the UK's early response to the pandemic is one of the worst ever public health failings.
"I'm prepared to apologise to all of those who have suffered," she said.
The report said the slow move to lockdown led to a higher initial death toll than if ministers acted sooner.
It said the slow move into restrictions - backed by UK government scientists and adopted by the UK's central and devolved governments - was "wrong" and "deliberate".
It claimed scientific advisers and government suffered "a degree of group think", the report claimed.
Wales and the rest of the UK went into lockdown on 23 March - while the policy was controlled by ministers in Cardiff, early on they acted alongside the Westminster government.
Opposition parties reiterated calls for a Wales-only public inquiry, with Plaid Cymru saying the Welsh government "must take responsibility for its actions".
Speaking at a press briefing, Ms Morgan said: "Of course I'm prepared to apologise to all of those who have suffered during the pandemic.
"This was a new disease that we'd never seen before. None of us knew how it was going to impact, none of us knew how it was going to spread, none of us had any idea that it could be spread even without showing any symptoms."
Ministers had a "huge amount to learn", she said.
"Of course we made mistakes at the beginning of that process because of the lack of information and data and knowledge that we have now learned.
"I think we have a duty and responsibility to say sorry to people where we've made mistakes."
But she said it would have been "extremely difficult" to have locked down Wales before England, "because for example we've got the border but also because furlough was not available".
She said since then, the Welsh government has taken a "far more cautious approach compared to that of the, the rest of the United Kingdom".
But Ms Morgan denied that the Welsh government had suffered from group think - when a group of individuals reaches a consensus without critical reasoning.
"Our discussions in cabinet are always open, robust, and respectful."
A decision to scrap community testing for coronavirus early in the pandemic was labelled by the report as a "serious mistake".
Wales, in common with the rest of the UK, took the same decision. Ms Morgan partly blamed this on a limitation on the number of tests that were available.
"Had we been in a different situation we would have continued that testing," she said.
Timeline
- 28 February - First case confirmed in Wales
- 9 March - Mark Drakeford attends Cobra, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with other first ministers
- 11 March - WHO declared coronavirus pandemic, first Welsh case found to have transmitted in the community
- 12 March - Mark Drakeford attends another Cobra meeting; chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton announces only targeted testing will take place in line with UK 'delay phase' response; Health Minister Vaughan Gething criticises demands for Wales v Scotland to be called off, saying advice says cancelling large events would not help save lives
- 13 March - WRU cancels Wales v Scotland, due to take place the next day. Non-urgent NHS care suspended in Wales
- 14 March - Stereophonics concert in Cardiff goes ahead
- 16 March - First Covid death in Wales confirmed, PM says all non-essential contact and unnecessary travel should stop
- 18 March - Schools told to close by 20 March
- 20 March - Pubs, bars and cafes and other entertainment venues told to shut by midnight
- 23 March - Mark Drakeford announces stay-at-home lockdown at same time as UK prime minister
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the report showed the "fatalistic approach at the heart of this Westminster government" but also called for a Welsh public inquiry.
His colleague, health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth, said: "The Welsh government must take responsibility for its actions - good and bad, and there should be no avoidance of detailed scrutiny."
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Russell George said: "The pandemic was an unprecedented crisis and as these reports show decision-makers in government followed the science and evidence provided by experts."
He added the report shows "why we need a Wales-specific Covid inquiry".
During the press conference it was announced that the Welsh government had set a target of offering all 12-15 year olds a Covid vaccine by the end of October.
The government also said all residents of care homes will have been offered a booster by the same date.
Dr Gill Richardson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, said she expected the majority of people over 50 or who have an underlying health condition to have been offered their booster by the end of the year.
A Welsh government statement said the report "does not scrutinise decisions made by any of the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland".
"Some actions and decisions in the pandemic response were taken at a UK level on a four-nations basis - we have always been open to working together where there are shared decisions and shared responses.
"We have followed the advice of our medical and scientific advisers and have taken a more cautious approach. Independent reports, by Audit Wales, have shown our approach to testing, for example, was less costly and more efficient than that taken by the UK government."