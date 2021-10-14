Labour-Plaid talks cannot go on forever, says Mark Drakeford
Talks between Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru cannot go on forever and need to come to a conclusion, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Both parties have been talking about a potential co-operation pact for at least a month, but no agreement has been reached.
Mr Drakeford, Welsh Labour leader, agreed that the clock was ticking on the discussions.
Plaid Cymru said discussion are continuing.
The Labour Welsh government is in a minority in the Senedd and needs the help of at least one opposition MS to pass laws and budgets.
In an interview with BBC Wales, Mr Drakeford said: "I agree that the discussions need to come to a conclusion.
"There has been a great deal of discussion this week involving members of my cabinet and members of the Plaid Cymru group here.
"There are things we still need to resolve in those discussions, but they can't continue forever."
A Plaid spokesman said: "Discussions are ongoing and Plaid Cymru will continue to seek agreement with the Welsh government on areas of common interest that will benefit the day-to-day lives of people in all parts of Wales."
The two sides are not discussing a coalition, and Plaid are not expected to be entering government.
But they have been looking at policies where they can work together in the Senedd.
'A question of helping Wales'
Prior to the interview Plaid leader Adam Price would not be drawn on the state of the discussions.
But he denied Plaid was giving up its ability to hold the government to account as an opposition party.
"It's not a question of helping the government but a question of helping Wales' people," he said.
"And that's the litmus test, if you like, does an agreement make a positive difference to Wales's people?"
One of the issues the two parties might come to an agreement on is constitutional reform - both party leaders believe the Welsh Parliament needs to be larger.
Speaking after the official opening of the sixth Senedd by the Queen, Mr Drakeford said he hoped there would be more than 60 Members of the Senedd at the next official opening, after elections in 2026.
"It's clear to me that it doesn't have the capacity it really needs to do the job we ask it to do," he said.