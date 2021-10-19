Mark Drakeford's gets 'guarantees' from PM over UK Covid inquiry
Boris Johnson has given a "guarantee" there will be "a proper Welsh dimension" to the UK Covid inquiry, according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford has not ruled out his own inquiry but on Monday said the prime minister had given reassurances on the UK probe.
His comments have angered Covid Bereaved Families for Justice, who have been calling for a Wales-only inquiry.
A minister said a Welsh-only inquiry is still not ruled out.
The campaign accused Mr Drakeford of being "vague and disrespectful", saying said they had been told Mr Drakeford would update them "in a few weeks" after he met them earlier in the month.
Welsh Conservatives said a Covid-inquiry should be the priority for Mark Drakeford, not the constitutional committee announced on Tuesday.
The Welsh government has sought reassurances that the UK-wide inquiry will be adequate with look at the Welsh experience and the actions of ministers.
Mr Drakeford held talks with Mr Johnson and other first ministers from Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday.
In a statement after the talks, a spokesperson for the prime minister said: "The prime minister committed to the Covid inquiry being UK-wide where this will maximise benefit and lessons learned, and said we will consult the Devolved Administrations on the terms of reference".
On twitter, Mr Drakeford said: "Today I pressed the PM for a guarantee the UK Covid inquiry would properly examine the actions of Welsh government and experiences of the people of Wales".
He added: "The PM confirmed there will be a proper Welsh dimension to the inquiry and spoke of its importance to the whole of the UK".
The Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have all called for a Welsh probe.
Conservative health spokesman Russell George said: "For the Labour government in Cardiff Bay to both refuse grieving Welsh families a Covid inquiry to examine its actions during the pandemic and to push ahead with its constitutional commission in a matter of hours shows its mindset is warped and out-of-touch.
"Wales has the highest Covid death rate in the UK and over 8,000 people have tragically died during the pandemic, a quarter of whom acquired the infection in hospital.
"Their families deserve answers, and full, independent scrutiny of the decisions taken by Labour ministers."
In response, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru said: "We are so angry about this tonight. We shared our personal stories with [the first minister] and he promised to update us in a meeting in 'a few weeks'. On a wet Monday night, we read his tweet."
In a further tweet it added: "We are still reeling from this. A vague, disrespectful delivery of news to us and contrary to the devolved way that Wales governs. What are we missing here? Are we part of a political agenda?"
In a media briefing on Tuesday Mr Gething said the first minister's preference was for a UK inquiry, and had a "constructive conversation" with the prime minister.
"What of course we need to see is that those commitments are made real in the actual written Terms of Reference for any inquiry."
If the terms do not meet his expectations "the first minister has not ruled out a Welsh only inquiry".
"The first minister has always been clear, the preference is for a joined up UK inquiry that properly looks at decisions that we have made here in Wales, but also how those are connected to UK wide choices," he said.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a separate judge-led inquiry for the country last month, to be held "as soon as possible".
The Welsh government has repeatedly refused calls for a separate inquiry saying only a UK-wide inquiry could deal with the "interconnected nature" of decisions.
In May, Boris Johnson announced that he intended to launch an inquiry into the pandemic in the first half of 2022.
He told MPs a delay was necessary to avoid putting too much stress on the NHS, advisers and government while there was the risk of a winter surge later this year.
The exact aims and remit - known as the terms of reference - will be announced closer to the start of the inquiry next year.