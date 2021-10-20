What could happen in Wales if Covid gets out of control?
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
After falling for a short time, Wales' Covid rates are rising again.
Health chiefs in England are urging UK ministers to crack on with "plan B", reintroducing some of the rules and guidance abandoned in the summer.
That could see vaccine passports for clubs and big events, mask wearing indoors and people asked to work from home.
But much of that plan B is already in place in Wales, where there is a different plan if the situation spirals out of control and hospital pressures become too much for the Welsh NHS to cope.
It means the question about what could be done is very different and is, in some ways, much more profound.
Should things with Covid get out of hand, do we return to restrictions on businesses and who we meet?
Welsh Labour ministers have played down the need for a new lockdown, though, and are hoping to get through the winter with the measures we already have.
What are the rates in Wales?
Currently Wales' rate stands at 617 per 100,000 cases over seven days.
It had been rising in recent days after falling from around 652 on 23 September, and in recent weeks has been higher than any other UK nation.
Cases have also been rising in England - where the average was 436.2 on Tuesday - and in Northern Ireland where it was 478.5.
But cases in England are not yet as high as the rates seen in the summer.
Across the UK there has been a marked increase in cases since the beginning of the month - with an average of over 40,000 cases per day - close to where it was back at the peak of the third wave in July.
What has this meant for hospitals?
The vaccination programme has meant that numbers of people needing hospital treatment with Covid have been lower in the third wave than previously.
However, they have been rising in recent days, although the picture is more complicated with more non-Covid treatment taking place, stretching NHS services.
There were 520 hospital patients with confirmed Covid on Monday - the highest daily figure since the start of March.
That is an upward trend - it was 499 patients a week ago and is 14% up on two weeks ago.
Pressure on the NHS has always been a key indicator in the past for whether the Welsh government acts to impose restrictions.
But at this point in the second wave in 2020 the hospital rate was three times higher.
How similar are Wales' restrictions?
Currently Wales, in common with the rest of the UK, has no restrictions on social contact, and all businesses are allowed to open.
But there are some restrictions in place that resemble what is dubbed as 'plan B' for England.
Mask wearing is the law in shops, on public transport and in hospitals and social care, as well as other public places.
The exception is in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, where they are not mandated.
People are also expected to obtain a NHS Covid pass if they are going to large events, a nightclub or a venue that's similar to a nightclub.
It needs to show if they have had a recent negative lateral flow test (LFT) in the last 48 hours, or two vaccinations.
It is not quite the same proposal for a vaccine passport seen in England, given the inclusion of LFTs.
People are also advised to work from home if they can, although that is not law.
What have Welsh ministers said?
The Welsh government says it is monitoring the situation very closely - a spokesperson said "it is clear we are in for a very challenging winter period".
Earlier comments from ministers have shown they do not think the kind of restrictions we have seen in previous waves would need to return.
They have said they expect to be able to keep businesses open.
Labour's First Minister Mark Drakeford said at a press conference recently that Wales was set for a "more normal Christmas".
His opponents in the Welsh Conservatives say "a return to normality should not be delayed without exceptional reasons".
What is Wales' plan?
There have been several Welsh government plans drawn up during the pandemic, changed when ministers felt the circumstances warrant it.
In the latest, Wales is currently classed as being "Covid Stable", where the restrictions are not re-imposed.
The other scenario is "Covid Urgent", drawn up for a scenario where new and unexpected Covid pressures emerge.
There is no formal trigger point, but they could be a new variant which does not respond to the vaccine, or unsustainable pressure if the protection from the vaccine wanes quicker than predicted.
In that scenario, the Welsh government plans to call on the alert level list of restrictions it had in place last year.
That ranges from restrictions on indoor mixing to groups of six at alert level one, to a full stay-at-home alert level four lockdown.
The plan stresses that the Welsh government thinks Covid Urgent measures will not be needed this autumn or winter, but does not rule them out.
It has also said it could extend the Covid pass to other situations, like social care, although this could happen before Wales' switches to Covid Urgent.
Could Wales lockdown alone?
Moving to Covid Urgent, and a ramping up of restrictions on businesses, poses real problems for a devolved government that cannot summon large pots of cash.
Simply put, a long Welsh lockdown without help from the UK government could leave many out of work and facing significant financial hardship.
While the individual UK nations perused sometimes different lockdown policies during the pandemic, they did it with financial fire-power from Westminster in the background, specifically from the furlough scheme.
Furlough ended on 30 September. There are no plans to bring it back.
Should a situation develop where pressure on the NHS in Wales was acute, but furlough did not return, the stakes in a Wales-only lockdown where businesses shut would be high for Mark Drakeford.
But, although it is not ruled out, there is no suggestion it is going to happen.
And if the situation in bad in Wales, it will likely be the same in England, where Boris Johnson's government will face the same questions.