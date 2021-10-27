What's in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget for Wales?
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
The chancellor's Budget has promised boosts for Welsh public services and more cash for low-paid workers on universal credit.
Rishi Sunak has promised to increase Welsh government budgets by an average of £2.5bn a year.
But a Welsh government source said it was a "modest" increase that does not match the scale of the challenges ahead.
A total of £120m was also earmarked for ten Welsh levelling-up projects.
Meanwhile plans to increase fuel duty have been frozen.
Mr Sunak said: "We are, always will be, one family, one United Kingdom."
In his announcement the chancellor promised a cut to the "taper rate" - the point on universal credit where the benefit is cut because of the money someone earns.
It will be reduced from 63% to 55%. At least 230,000 people in Wales are on universal credit.
The chancellor said all of the UK will benefit from the planned UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is planned to replace EU aid.
"Overtime" it will match EU funding of around £1.5bn a year, he said.
Mr Sunak said: "An additional £2.5bn per year in Barnett funding means the Welsh government is well-funded to deliver all their devolved responsibilities, while the people in Wales will also benefit from this government's commitment to levelling-up opportunity and delivering for all parts of the UK."
In response, the Welsh government source said none of the things it had asked for - including cash to rectify coal-tips - were in the announcement.