Mark Drakeford asks PM for consultation on Covid probe
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
Wales' first minister has called on Boris Johnson to hold "a meaningful public consultation" to set the terms of reference for the UK Covid inquiry.
Mark Drakeford is currently resisting demands to hold a separate Wales-specific inquiry.
Bereaved families campaign groups and opposition parties are demanding one.
Welsh Conservatives accused him of seeking "conflict" with UK ministers to disguise his "shocking blocking" of a probe into the pandemic in Wales.
In the letter the first minister says it is "very important to demonstrate" to those calling for a Welsh inquiry "that a UK inquiry will hear their concerns and address the issues which they raise".
BBC Wales has asked the prime minister's office for its response.
UK public inquiries do sometimes consult with members of the public on their terms of reference, but usually when the interested parties are a defined group, relatively limited in numbers.
In the letter Mr Drakeford tells the prime minister: "I remain of the view that a proper understanding of governmental decisions affecting each of the devolved governments can only be achieved by seeing them within the context of the wider UK legal and policy landscape."
He says all families that "have suffered loss and hardship as a result of the pandemic" should be at the heart of the process with "full public access and public participation".
"I hope that the Inquiry can signal this openness at the beginning by holding a meaningful public consultation on the terms of reference."
A Welsh Conservative spokesman repeated calls for a separate Welsh inquiry.
"We have been fairly confident for a number of months now that the first minister, having realised he is not in line with public opinion, will seek a conflict with British government to disguise his shocking blocking of a public inquiry into the pandemic here in Wales.
"Decisions made in Cardiff Bay - both good and bad - had a direct impact on lives across Wales and that cannot be dismissed by a Labour administration that was keen to stress at every opportunity that they have done things differently."