Covid in Wales: No compulsory jabs plans for NHS staff
- Published
There is "no need" for compulsory Covid jabs for health or social care staff in Wales, Welsh ministers have said.
It comes as plans are expected to be announced later to require frontline health staff in England be fully vaccinated by next spring.
Care home workers in England have a Thursday deadline to get vaccinated.
But the Welsh government said on Tuesday that vaccination rates are high in both groups and "we do not see the need for compulsory measures".
The UK government's decision in England follows a consultation which began in September and considered whether both the Covid and flu jabs should be compulsory for frontline NHS and care workers.
Whitehall sources have told the BBC that the flu vaccine will not be made mandatory and there will be exemptions tor the Covid vaccine requirement for medical reasons.
A Welsh government spokesperson said take up of the coronavirus vaccine in Wales has been high among both health and social care staff.
The spokesperson said: "More than 95% of health care workers in Wales have had both doses of the vaccine, and more than two thirds have already received their booster jab.
"We want to thank them for saying yes to vaccination - it helps protect them and the people they care for.
"While Covid vaccination rates are at such high levels in these groups, we do not see the need for compulsory measures."
Welsh ministers said they would "continue to work closely with our health and social care sectors and professional bodies to promote uptake of the vaccine".
NHS figures show vaccination rates vary widely in England's health service: among hospitals, Dorset County hospital has the highest at 94.6%, while the trust running Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated staff, at 79.7%.
Scotland and Northern Ireland have not made any proposals to make Covid jabs compulsory for NHS workers or care home staff.