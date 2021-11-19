Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru close to Senedd deal
By James Williams
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
The Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru are close to finalising a co-operation deal in the Senedd.
Both parties' ruling bodies will meet on Saturday to decide whether to approve the deal.
It could still be rejected, but if agreement is reached, then an announcement could be made as early as Monday.
BBC Wales was told the "very wide-ranging" draft includes plans to change council tax and reforms to social care.
It also includes expansion of free childcare, measures to tackle second homes and many other issues.
Labour won the Senedd election in May, but did not win a majority.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously explained the talks were necessary because Welsh Labour has no overall majority to deal with "challenging and ambitious issues".
Talks were publicly announced in September after Labour and Plaid Cymru had been in discussion over the summer around policies they could work together on.
In mid-October, Mr Drakeford said the "discussions need to come to a conclusion" and they could not "continue forever".