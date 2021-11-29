Omicron: Welsh high school pupils should wear masks in class, says FM
Secondary school pupils should wear face coverings in classrooms and in communal areas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
With the emergence of a new variant called Omicron, Mr Drakeford said "now is the moment" to introduce additional safeguards in schools.
The move goes further than advice given in England to wear face masks in communal areas from Monday.
It is not yet clear when this new guidance will come into force.
Rules on wearing masks in classrooms were axed in Wales last summer.
Mr Drakeford told LBC radio: "We are going to be asking that masks are worn in communal areas and in secondary schools in the classroom.
"In most of Wales mask wearing in communal areas is already part of the repertoire that schools use. We think now is the moment, with three weeks left of term, to introduce some additional safeguards to try and keep our school population safe [and] the staff they are in contact with safe".
Welsh government ministers are also discussing the idea of an early Christmas holiday with unions and local authorities.
He added it was a "top priority for us to do everything we can to keep our young people in school and learning in a normal way as is possible in the extraordinary circumstances we face".
Concerns for primary schools
Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said it was "sensible" to take a precautionary approach given the high level of uncertainty around the new variant.
"But while the Welsh Government has taken a prudent approach in secondary schools, we still remain deeply concerned about primary schools.
"Even before the emergence of the new variant, NAHT Cymru has raised repeatedly its concerns that current measures needed to be reviewed and strengthened given the high numbers of cases of the delta variant in schools and the severe impact it is having on schools' ability to deliver education."