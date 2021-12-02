Wales only UK nation with no cancer strategy, warn charities
- Published
It is hard to improve Wales' cancer services without a comprehensive national strategy for doing so, leading cancer charities have warned.
Andy Glyde, from Cancer Research UK, said Wales will soon be the only UK nation without a cancer strategy.
The World Health Organisation advises all countries should have such a plan, he told Senedd members.
Welsh ministers say they are seeking a "better integrated, more effective, quality-based approach".
The Welsh government has been asked to respond to the warning from Mr Glyde, who was giving evidence to the Senedd's health committee on Thursday on behalf of his and 19 other cancer charities who are part of the umbrella body Wales Cancer Alliance.
"It's really difficult to see what the pathway is for improvement innovation in cancer services long term and at a national level," he said.
"The thing that we're really missing is a cancer strategy right now."
Welsh ministers, Mr Glyde said, had issued a "quality statement for cancer" earlier this year, but he regarded that to be merely setting "minimum standards for cancer services, not really thinking about what ambition should look like and how we really transform the way that we do things".
Northern Ireland was working on its plan now, he said.
"Once Northern Ireland launches theirs soon Wales will be the only UK nation without a cancer strategy.
"And we must remember that the World Health Organisation do recommend that every country has a cancer strategy.
"And until we have that it's really difficult to see what the pathway is for improvement innovation in cancer services long term and at a national level."
Mr Glyde said there was also an urgent need to plan the future staffing needs for cancer diagnosis and treatment.
"We can set up all these new pathways, we can invest in lots of equipment and stuff, but unless we've got the right staff in place to make that happen it's not actually going to make the demonstrable difference that cancer patients are looking for."
Where does the Welsh government stand on this?
Speaking in a Senedd debate on cancer diagnosis and treatment on Wednesday, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government was trying to achieve a "better integrated, more effective, quality-based approach for a number of clinical services".
This approach was "more attuned to the planning framework for local NHS bodies and better informs the accountability arrangements that we use with all local NHS bodies", she said.
"This is the approach that we have determined will work best for Wales and for our health system."