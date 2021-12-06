Mental health: Senedd Tory leader Andrew RT Davies back at work
- Published
A senior Conservative politician has returned to work after taking a break to deal with mental health issues.
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, took a leave of absence in September after he said bouts of flu and Covid had an impact on his mental well being.
The Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central said it was "great to be back in the day job".
He thanked those who had sent him messages over the past two months.
Former leader Paul Davies has been deputising in the leader's absence.
Andrew RT Davies, who was first elected to Cardiff Bay in 2007, returned as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament for a second time in January.
In a tweet, he said: "Thank you so much to everybody who has sent me kind messages over the last two months.
"I look forward to catching up with everybody in due course."
Mr Davies, who is also a councillor in Rhoose, tweeted that he would be taking part in a meeting of Vale of Glamorgan counci later.