Covid: No major changes to rules expected in Wales
- Published
Wales is unlikely to see significant changes to Covid restrictions announced by the Welsh government on Friday, BBC Wales has been told.
First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to announce whether there will be any changes to regulations.
It follows the move to Plan B in England, which is similar to Wales' current pandemic rules.
Ministers have said Wales faces a major wave of the new Omicron variant, with a peak expected in January.
Members of the Welsh government discussed the latest situation in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, ahead of Friday's review.
The same day, political blog Guido Fawkes published claims Mark Drakeford had called for a lockdown between Christmas and New Year during a phone call between senior UK and devolved ministers.
A Welsh government spokesman refused to be drawn on the report, saying the administration does not "comment on leaked reports from confidential discussions".
He added: "While there is increasing concern about the Omicron variant, we do not anticipate making significant changes to the existing regulations at the moment."
Most coronavirus rules were scrapped in Wales in the summer, although face coverings in most indoor spaces except pubs and restaurants remained.
People were also asked to continue to work from home, and Covid passes were introduced in many venues including cinemas and concert halls.
The Welsh government has been reviewing coronavirus restrictions on a three-weekly basis for much of the pandemic.
Although it would not be the first time the timing was changed, it is thought ministers may now move to assessing them on a more regular basis.