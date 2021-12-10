Mark Drakeford: Wales Covid rules to be reviewed twice before Christmas
- Published
Wales' Covid rules could change before Christmas after the first minister announced he would review them week-by-week.
Mark Drakeford has held off imposing new restrictions for the time being.
But he said ministers will be monitoring the situation closely if they need to put in place "additional protections" in response to Omicron.
The change means there will be two weekly reviews in the run-up to Christmas.
The Welsh government urged individuals to take lateral flow tests before going shopping, going to Christmas parties or visiting others.
It also extended guidance on mask wearing to pubs and restaurants, when people are not eating.
It comes as the Scottish government warned of a "tsunami" of Omicron cases.
Mr Drakeford said Wales "may be about a week behind what is happening in other parts of England and Scotland".
"And that may give us a little bit more time here in Wales to learn and to act".
Usually the government looks at the rules once every three weeks.
He said because of the speed at which things may change the cabinet will will move from three weekly reviews to reviews once a week.
Nine cases of Omicron have been found in Wales, among a total of 817 in the UK. But it is believed that the figures are underestimates.
The first minister said he is "sure it is actually the case" that there are more cases of Omicron in Wales than the nine identified so far.
Mr Drakeford said there is still a lot that is not known about the variant, or how severe an illness it can cause.
But he expressed fears the speed of transmission could lead to a large increase in hospital admissions.
He said ministers would act early if data shows the variant is causing significant problems.
But the first minister said he could not give a "precise sense of what exactly would trigger action".
"Difficult as it is and upsetting as it can be, I still think the right thing to do is to follow that advice," he said.
Meanwhile new guidance for visiting in care homes and hospitals is to be issued.
"We want to do all we can to support visiting where it is safe to do so but, if we see a new wave of cases, some strengthened measures to protect patients and residents may be needed", he said.