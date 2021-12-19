Welsh budget: Climate change a priority says Rebecca Evans
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Climate change will be a central part of the Welsh government's tax and spending plans, the finance minister has said as she prepares to deliver her budget.
Rebecca Evans is also promising to spend more on making coal tips safe.
The budget comes as ministers face calls to help businesses and workers who are facing Covid restrictions.
The Conservatives said pandemic recovery for services and the economy should be the priority.
The Welsh government wants Wales to be a net-zero nation by 2050, but will examine a target date of 2035 as part of its deal with Plaid Cymru.
Ms Evans said: "This budget will leave Wales in a better place to manage the effects of the climate and nature emergency that are already affecting so many communities in Wales, and will only affect more in the future."
She added that essential maintenance on coal tips would get funding.
Ministers hoped the UK government would pay for the work, but no extra funding was announced in the Chancellor's recent spending review.
Businesses affected by forthcoming restrictions were offered £60m of help by the Welsh government last week.
Nightclubs will have to close on December 27. Others will have to re-introduce social-distancing rules.
On Sunday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said claims ministers were holding back millions more in Covid funding were "nonsensical".
He said "every penny" would be spent, including on delivering vaccines, contact tracing and supporting schools.
"The money is not sitting on a shelf doing nothing," he said.
Some sectors want cuts in businesses rates, introduced to help them through the pandemic, to continue next year.
'Failed to improve'
The Conservatives also said business rate holidays should be extended, and called for compensation for businesses who were losing bookings because of the Omicron variant.
Tory MS Peter Fox said: "Labour have been responsible for running Wales since the days of Tony Blair, but along with their nationalist helpers, they've consistently failed to improve our economy and public services."
The Welsh government wants the UK government to re-introduce furlough - a call echoed by Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.
"We need to know if it's needed in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland - or indeed England - that financial support is available so we can provide furlough," Mr Price said.