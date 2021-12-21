Omicron: Mark Drakeford to announce Wales post-Christmas Covid rules
- Published
Plans for Covid rules after Christmas in Wales will be announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday.
His government expects several thousand Omicron cases by 26 December, and says more restrictions are needed to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.
Measures could include table service, social distancing and a rule of six in pubs and restaurants.
Limits on indoor mixing, including a return to household bubbles, could also be on the cards.
But it is not clear whether households will simply be advised to limit socialising, or told to through new laws.
Although the changes would be implemented after Christmas, it is not clear precisely when.
But ministers are not expected to announce the kind of stay-at-home lockdown restrictions seen last Christmas.
Senedd recalled
The number of identified Omicron cases in Wales grew by 204 on Tuesday to 640.
A press conference will be held early on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a statement by Mr Drakeford in the Senedd, which has been recalled from its Christmas recess.
The Welsh government has already announced some restrictions it plans to impose after Christmas.
From 27 December nightclubs will shut, and workplaces and shops will be required to implement two metre social distancing.
Workers could face fines of £60 if they are not working from home with good reason, and on 26 December spectators will be banned from attending sporting fixtures,
In Scotland, limits on the size of events are being imposed from 26 December.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there will be no measures in England before Christmas, but has not ruled them out afterwards.
Ministers have urged people in Wales to exercise caution in the run-up to Christmas.
Hospitality hit by loss of custom
It issued "strong guidance" for people to leave a day between social events and to meet outdoors over Christmas.
Hospitality firms have been hit by loss of custom through cancellations and a drop in trade, and have been seeking more government support.
David Chapman, Wales director of Hospitality UK, said clarity about restrictions and finance was needed.
He hoped any new restrictions would still allow the industry to continue trading in some shape.
"It will make it much harder with measures in place, and even then, for many it will cause a loss in profit even though they can stay open."
On Tuesday Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out measures in England to help the hospitality sector, including cash grants of up to £6,000 per premises for each eligible firm.
Mr Chapman welcomed the move and said it would not save businesses but would keep the "wolf from the door this winter". He wants to see similar support in Wales.
On Tuesday Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies warned that the "drip, drip effect of releasing restrictions by press release risks undermining public confidence at such an important time of the year for families and businesses".