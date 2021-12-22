Covid vaccines: At-risk children to get jab in Wales
- Published
Children aged between five and 11 years old with conditions that make them vulnerable to Covid-19 will be offered jabs in Wales from the new year.
It follows advice from UK vaccine advisers.
Boosters will also be offered to 16 to 17-year-olds, and vulnerable younger teenagers.
A low-dose version of a Covid vaccine for five to 11-year-olds has just been approved for use in the UK after being deemed safe and effective.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan confirmed Wales would follow advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Friday.
The JCVI has advised the vaccine should be limited, for now, to those who are clinically vulnerable due to conditions such as severe neuro-disability, heart and lung diseases and cancer.
In addition, it recommended boosters for:
- All teenagers aged 16-17
- Children aged 12-15 who are in a clinically at-risk group, or who are a household contact of someone who is immuno-suppressed
- Children and young people aged 12-17 who are severely immuno-compromised and who have had a third primary dose
Boosters would be offered no sooner than three months after the completion of the previous vaccine course.