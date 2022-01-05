Covid in Wales: PCR tests not required for asymptomatic cases
Covid testing rules for people who do not have symptoms are set to be relaxed in Wales.
From Thursday, anyone who has a positive lateral flow test, but does not have symptoms, will no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm they have Covid.
It comes as Health Minister Eluned Morgan said demand for PCR tests had reached "unprecedented levels".
The move is in line with the rest of the UK, Ms Morgan said.
In a written statement to Senedd members, she said demand for PCR testing had reached "unprecedented levels across the UK" as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant.
Daily bookings at PCR test sites across Wales have risen to 28,000 since Christmas Day, "a record high", she added.
Unvaccinated people who have been in contact with a positive case are also now being advised to take lateral flow tests on days two and eight of their ten-day isolation rather than PCR tests.
PCR tests - which are processed in laboratories - have been considered to be more reliable than lateral flow tests.
However the minister said: "As the prevalence of coronavirus is above 1%, the risk of false positives from lateral flow devices decreases.
"This means there is less value in having a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result."
Ms Morgan said she estimated the change would "reduce the demand for PCR tests by between 5% and 15%".
Those in a clinically vulnerable group who have no symptoms but have had a positive lateral flow test result are still being advised to book a follow-up PCR test.
Ms Morgan urged everyone to report the result of every lateral flow test they do and to self-isolate "as soon as they test positive".
She added that: "We recognise these changes will potentially increase demand for lateral flow tests.
"There are no current issues with supplies but we are aware of issues with distribution for people to access tests at some collection points including pharmacies.
"UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] manage the logistics and deliveries across the UK and we are working closely with them to improve the situation.
"More than four million tests were distributed to workplaces, people's homes and collection points in Wales last week."
The rule change was welcomed by Welsh Conservatives.
Party health spokesman Russell George said it would "preserve an increasingly precious supply of PCR tests" and maintain "consistency across the United Kingdom".