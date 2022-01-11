Covid: Ministers 'will look at' easing Wales' rules next week
- Published
Ministers will look at easing Wales' Covid rules when restrictions are reviewed next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
But he said it was a "big if" whether the situation would allow that.
He rebuffed calls to ease restrictions now on sports events, following a similar announcement in Scotland.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said Wales was an outlier with "overzealous restrictions on sport".
Wales' rules were last tightened on 26 December, meaning no more than 50 people can attend a sporting event in Wales - with many teams having to play behind closed doors.
Social distancing restrictions are in place in businesses, and a rule of six applies in hospitality venues such as pubs and restraunts.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Drakeford said: "Next week will be the end of a three-week review period.
"If we are very fortunate, and it's a very big if, and we find that we have passed that peak and we are on a reliable reduction impact of Coronavirus on us, then we will look to see what we can do to say to relax some of the protections that we've had to put in place.
"But we will not do it until we are confident that the scientific and medical advice to us is that it is safe to move in that direction."