Boris Johnson: PM has lost trust - Welsh Tory council leader
A Welsh Conservative council leader has questioned whether the prime minister can "ever regain the trust" of the British public.
Monmouthshire's Richard John is the most senior Tory figure in Wales to publicly criticise Boris Johnson.
It follows Mr Johnson's apology for attending a lockdown party.
Welsh Senedd Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has declined to follow his Scottish counterpart in calling for the PM to quit.
Mr Johnson said he had believed the Downing Street garden drinks in May 2020 to be a work event, and was "technically within the rules" but he should have realised how it would look to the public.
Despite the apology there have been calls from Conservative ranks for the prime minister to resign.
In a tweet Mr John said: "The public followed the rules even though some were unable to say goodbye to dying loved ones or forced to endure a miscarriage alone.
"I hope the prime minister is reflecting tonight on whether a government he leads can ever regain the trust and confidence of the British public."
The tweet was liked by Altaf Hussain, Conservative Senedd member for South Wales West.
The allegations of parties at Downing Street are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Grey.
Speaking to Dot Davies on BBC Radio Wales, Andrew RT Davies declined to follow calls from the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for Mr Johnson to quit.
"He has formed his own opinion of things before the Gray inquiry has reported, and that's his right to do that. But I will wait for that inquiry to obviously come forward with its evidence."
"I can understand the hurt the anger and the total frustration that many people felt by the revelations of that gathering on the 20th of May, but it is important to understand the context that Downing Street operates under.
"And it is important to understand that there is an investigation and independent investigation ongoing at the moment by a senior civil servant."
On Thursday senior UK government figure Jacob Rees-Mogg declined to name Mr Davies as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Commons.
Cardiff West Labour MP Kevin Brennan asked what the House of Commons leader meant when he called Douglas Ross a "lightweight".
"Does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a light weight figure and can he name him," said Mr Brennan.
"My honourable friend, the Secretary State for Wales is called Simon Hart," Mr Mogg said in reply.