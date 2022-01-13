Covid: Wales possibly coming to peak says minister
There are "very positive signs" that Wales is "coming to the peak" and "possibly turning the corner" on the coronavirus wave, a minister has said.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan spoke ahead of Friday's announcement of the latest review of Covid restrictions.
"It would be a huge, huge relief" if Wales was reaching that stage, she said.
Wales' rules were last tightened on 26 December, meaning no more than 50 people can attend a sporting even.
The rules have forced many team to have to play behind closed doors.
Social distancing restrictions are also in place in businesses and a rule of six applies in hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants.
Giving evidence to the Health and Social Committee on Thursday, Ms Morgan said: "I know that in London about 10% of the population are ill with Covid and in Wales it's about 6%.
"So that's a significant difference and, obviously, we're hoping that we're coming to the peak now.
"And if we arrive at a peak of 6% and they're at 10% then, actually, there is real cause to celebrate, that is a snapshot that you can look at.
"We are clearly keeping a very close eye on the data at the moment but there are some very positive signs, I'm pleased to say, in terms of us possibly turning the corner, which would be a huge, huge relief."