Military veterans commissioner for Wales to be appointed this year
- Published
A veterans commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year, according to the UK government.
Commissioners, who act as a voice for ex-servicemen, are already set up in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The chancellor promised to fund the role last October and campaigners have urged UK and Welsh ministers to work together at speed to set it up.
UK ministers are responsible for the armed forces but many policy decisions affecting veterans are made in Cardiff.
These include the running of the Welsh NHS and housing, which fall under the control of the Welsh government.
There are around 140,000 veterans in Wales and prominent ex-servicemen like Simon Weston have called for a "single voice" to represent them.
Hazel Hunt, whose son Richard died in Afghanistan, ran an armed forces charity in his memory.
She said there had been "huge variation" in access to help across Wales.
In 2021, the Welsh government announced more than £500,000 to continue funding seven armed forces liaison officers and other specialist services.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the new commissioner could help ensure consistency of service provision around Wales.
"The armed forces have a long and important tradition in Wales and we are exceptionally proud of our Welsh veterans," he said.
"Our ex-servicemen and women and their families deserve recognition, support and respect throughout the duration of their service and beyond.
"The appointment of a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will increase and coordinate the support available and highlights the UK government's commitment to the welfare of the men and women who serve in our armed forces."
'Tackle loneliness and social isolation'
The Welsh government also welcomed the decision.
Hannah Blythyn, deputy minister for social partnership, said: "This will add value to the established wealth of support and services we deliver for veterans in Wales.
"From our unique Veterans NHS Wales service, that supports veterans with mental health issues, to our armed forces liaison officers, providing support to veterans and their families with information on local support available in key areas such as healthcare and housing, supporting charities to tackle loneliness and social isolation and resources to support organisations in the employment of veterans.
"As a government we remain committed to provide services and support for our veterans in Wales and today's announcement adds to that."
This announcement will be widely welcomed by campaigners and charities supporting ex-servicemen and women.
Many of them say support for veterans has improved in Wales in recent years but they also believe having "a single voice" with access to decision makers can help ensure consistency and bring added value.
The UK government has responsibility for the armed forces and always had the power to set this role up but many argued that Welsh government buy-in was essential to make it meaningful.
With ministers in both capitals welcoming the news, it looks like the two governments are now marching in step on this issue.