BBC licence fee: No serious thinking behind decision, says FM
The decision to freeze the BBC licence fee strengthens the case for giving Wales its own broadcasting powers, the first minister has said.
Although S4C will see an increase to its funding, there are concerns from Plaid Cymru and others of the overall impact on broadcasting in Wales.
Mark Drakeford claimed there was no "serious thinking" behind the decision.
The Welsh Tories criticised Mr Drakeford for focusing on issues outside the Senedd's abilities.
The party also accused Plaid of violating instructions from the presiding officer Elin Jones over what questions leader Adam Price could ask in First Minister's Questions.
Broadcasting powers in the UK are governed from London, rather than Cardiff, and have never been devolved to the Senedd and Welsh government.
In the announcement of a two year fee freeze, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries revealed S4C would get an extra £7.5m in funding - a move welcomed by the Welsh language TV broadcaster.
In the Senedd Mr Price asked Mr Drakeford if the licence fee decision was nothing "other than a politically motivated skewering designed to throw red meat to the prime minister's dwindling band of supporters".
Mark Drakeford said there was an urgent need for a "coalition of support to defend public funding for public service broadcasting in the United Kingdom".
"If anybody thinks that there is serious thinking that lies behind what has been announced, then I'm afraid they're going to be very badly disappointed," he said.
He said Radio Cymru "is central to the use of the Welsh language and is so important for the future of the language too".
Mr Drakeford agreed with Mr Price that the decision strengthened the case for the devolution of broadcasting.
Labour and Plaid had agreed in the Welsh Labour/Plaid Cymru co-operation deal to create a broadcasting and communications authority for Wales "to address our concerns about the current fragility in the media and attacks on its independence".
Mr Drakeford added: "When we see the UK government doing things such as what they've done, in haste and for solely political reasons, then it does strengthen the case that we've set out already."
Last December the presiding officer, Elin Jones, said she did not expect Mr Prices' questions to "promote any policy areas covered" by the co-operation agreement, which includes a section on the devolution of broadcasting.
A Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: "Plaid Cymru's leader continues to give the first minister an easy ride in the Senedd, and he's now openly violating the Llywydd's rules to promote areas of his coalition agreement when he should be using FMQs to hold the first minister and Labour administration in Cardiff Bay to account.
"As for the policy, Labour and Plaid constantly bang on about false grievances of the British Government rolling over devolution, yet here they are focusing on issues that do not fall under the Senedd's responsibilities."
"Yesterday, Conservatives once again demonstrated their commitment to Welsh language broadcasting by delivering significant extra funding for S4C.
"Our party established the channel 40 years ago and we will always secure its role in Welsh life, regardless of how the BBC is funded and frivolous claims from opposition parties."
The extra cash for S4C is aimed at improving their digital services.
UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday that the UK government could "not justify extra pressure on the wallets of hardworking households".
Following the two-year freeze, she said the fee will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.