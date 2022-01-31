Cost of living: Welsh winter fuel payment to double to £200
Payments to help people on Universal Credit and other working-age benefits to pay fuel bills will be doubled by the Welsh government.
Handouts from the Winter Fuel Support Scheme will rise from £100 to £200.
People who have already received the payments will get the extra money in the coming weeks.
It comes ahead of an expected significant rise in the energy price cap, expected to be announced on 7 February.
It is thought the cap, which is the most energy companies can charge for typical bill, could be increased by 50%, taking average costs for residents from £1,277 to almost £2,000 a year.
"We are determined to do all we can to support our people with the bills they are facing," Welsh Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said.
The payments are separate to the UK government-administered cold weather payments.
Who is eligible?
The scheme is open to households where at least one person is on a working-age means-tested benefit, and is responsible for paying the property's energy bills.
Claimants must have been claiming any one of the following benefits between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022:
- Income support
- Income-based job seekers allowance
- Employment and support allowance
- Universal credit
- Working tax credits
Applications are open until 28 February, although councils should have contacted people they believe are eligible.
Although the cash is aimed at helping people pay their fuel bills, there are no restrictions on how the money is spent.
Last year the Welsh government said the scheme was costing £38m and was targeting 350,000 households.
It was unclear on Tuesday evening what officials now expect to spend on the payments, although the Welsh government said the payments were part of its £51m Household Support Fund.
BBC Wales was told that no cost could be given as it will depend on how many ultimately apply.
Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru spokeswoman on social justice and equalities, said: "This is welcome additional support for the thousands of people in Wales who are facing that impossible choice between heating and eating.
"But for the many households who are already in debt as a result of the cost of living crisis, and for the vast majority of those who live in fuel poverty who are not in receipt of benefits, it can only be seen as a starting point. Clearly the payment won't help everyone in need."