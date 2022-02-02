Britannia Bridge crash: Lorry ploughed into stationary car
- Published
A man was killed after a lorry with a loaded trailer "ploughed into" his stationary car, an inquest has heard.
Marc Winston Roberts, 52, from Amlwch in Anglesey, died following the collision on the A55 Britannia Bridge in the early hours of 20 January.
Mr Roberts' car was hit from behind and pushed into another lorry in front, the inquest in Caernarfon has heard.
The provisional cause of death was due to injuries sustained to his "neck and chest", said Coroner Katie Sutherland.
North Wales Police previously arrested a 38-year-old lorry driver from Anglesey, who has since been released under investigation.
In a previous statement, Mr Roberts' family described him as a "fun-loving" man who would be missed.
The inquest was opened and adjourned.