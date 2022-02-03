Energy price: Calls for Wales to copy English council tax rebate

Plaid Cymru Treasury spokesman, MP for Ceredigion Ben Lake, said: "The [UK]government needs to re-evaluate its decisions - tax hikes and welfare cuts are simply not what households or businesses need right now. I urge the chancellor to increase Universal Credit now and to match Plaid Cymru's funding calls to end fuel poverty this decade in Wales. "It is now for the Welsh government to get funding out of the door and to households, including those unconnected to the mains gas grid. But we need to do more and implement improved household energy efficiency measures to reduce bills, benefit our climate and give us long-term energy security."