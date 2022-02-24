Early at-home abortions made permanent in Wales
- Published
Temporary arrangements allowing early abortions to be carried out at home during the pandemic are being made permanent, Welsh government has said.
At the start of Covid, measures were introduced allowing women to take early medical abortion tablets at home.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it was safe to keep those rules.
"This is a progressive step which demonstrates the Welsh government's commitment to supporting women," she said.
There were calls for the move last year, although there were concerns about safety.
The announcement comes as a six-month extension was applied to a similar temporary policy in England.
The measures in Wales allowed women and girls to take pills for early medical abortion up to nine weeks and six days gestation in their own homes.
It would follow a telephone or e-consultation with a clinician, without the need to first attend a hospital or clinic.
The Welsh government held a consultation at the end of December 2020 and beginning of 2021.
In a statement, Ms Morgan said: "I am satisfied that the arrangements are safe and bring significant benefits to women and girls who wish to access abortion services, with reduced waiting times enabling them to access the help they need more quickly than would have been possible under the previous arrangements.
"The benefits to the NHS are also significant, with a reduced number of appointments being required."
She said she had "carefully considered the responses" of the consultation "along with subsequent information on the safety of abortion services under these arrangements in making this decision".