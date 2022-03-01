Ukraine: Wales to offer £4m to assist humanitarian effort
The Welsh government is to make £4m available to assist with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement as he answered an emergency question in the Senedd.
Speaking with a Ukrainian flag displayed in the debating chamber, he said the Welsh NHS is also looking at making medical supplies available.
"The people of Wales are appalled at the invasion of Ukraine," he said.
"We will do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people. Wales is open to provide a welcome and safety to those fleeing war and persecution."
Mr Drakeford welcomed moves to extend visa rules for Ukrainian refugees, but added "there's more that can and should be done".
He said he has asked the prime minister for a "simple, fast, safe and legal route for sanctuary", with biometric requirements to be lifted, and for a deadline for the EU settlement family permit scheme to be extended from 29 March.
"We have hundreds of people from the Ukraine living in Wales, with friends and family now on the frontline.
"There is work that we can do here to make sure that they know that in Wales they have the support of the whole of our nation as they face those deeply troubling days ahead."
A Ukrainian flag was flying above Welsh government headquarters in Cathays Park, Cardiff, on Tuesday.
Mr Drakeford spoke in response to an emergency question tabled by Labour Alyn and Deeside Senedd member, Jack Sargeant.
The backbencher said the events in Ukraine are "clearly a war crime, and Putin is a war criminal".
Conservative Senedd member Sam Kurtz said it was "absolutely incumbent that we keep a welcome in the hillside for those Ukrainians who take refuge here in Wales until they feel it is safe for them to return to their homeland".
Mr Drakeford said ministers will meet representatives of the Welsh Local Government Associations and others on Wednesday to ensure they are "pooling our resources to do everything we can to be in the best position possible to offer help and sanctuary to those people who may come to this country".
Heledd Fychan, for Plaid Cymru, said the "invasion represents an attempt at genocide against Ukrainian nation".
"We are urging the UK government to waive visa rules for all Ukrainian refugees, but all that should be applied generally to others fleeing war."
Mr Drakeford supported comments from Labour MS Mike Hedges that no Russian team should be able to take part in any international sport tournament.
He also agreed with Welsh Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds, who called for the Nationality and Borders bill to be "paused", which would treat refugees different depending on how they arrive in the UK.
She said it could have "dangerous consequences". Mr Drakeford said the UK government should reconsider the proposals in the bill, which he said would create a "two-tier system".
Welsh counsel general Mick Antoniw, who speaks Ukrainian and grew up in a Ukrainian family, was given a round of applause after he spoke.
"The war in Ukraine has turned into a war against the people of Ukraine. And all our thoughts are with those people who have taken up arms to defend democracy and to fight for freedom, including members of my own family," he said.